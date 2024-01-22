Jurassic World 4 in development
Jurassic World 4 in development
Re: Jurassic World 4 in development
As long as the last few writers stay away from it. Jurassic World 2 and 3 are pretty terrible.
Interestingly, while checking out past writers on these movies, I realized Alexander Payne has a writing credit on Jurassic Park III.
Re: Jurassic World 4 in development
Did you not read the post? David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park, is writing it.
Re: Jurassic World 4 in development
^ I did. Hence my comments about keeping the other writers away.
Re: Jurassic World 4 in development
"The project, which has been flying under the radar, is far enough along, and the script in a well-liked shape, that the studio is whispering of a possible 2025 release date."
Re: Jurassic World 4 in development
Hopefully the whole movie takes place in a house with giant locust,
Re: Jurassic World 4 in development
I missed the last movie but I went and saw Fallen Kingdom in theaters. I wanted the Dinosaurs to eat everyone.
