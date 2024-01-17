The Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky (D: Hensleigh) S: Neeson

Quote:

Liam Neeson is to reprise his role as a truck driver turned rescue worker from 2021 indie hit The Ice Road.



With director Jonathan Hensleigh (writer of Die Hard with a Vengeance, Armageddon and Jumanji) again on board, The Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky relocates its story from Canada in the original to Nepal in the sequel. Film production is set to shift from North America to Australias Victoria State.



Filming will begin this month using Gippsland town of Walhalla as the backdrop for some of the pictures action scenes. It will also shoot in and around Melbourne and make use of virtual production, volume screens and technology at NantStudios @ Docklands Studios Melbourne.



The Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky is a Code Entertainment, Shivhans, EMA production. Its producers are Codes Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt and Eugene Musso, along with Shivani Rawat of ShivHans and Hensleigh, as well as Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts (EMA).



Executive producers are Jonathan Dana, along with Julie Goldstein and Connor Flanagan of ShivHans, and Lisa Wilson and Myles Nestel of The Solution Entertainment Group, and David Buelow of EMA.



Joining Neeson in the cast are Australians Bernard Curry (Wentworth, Savage River), Geoff Morrell (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Harrow) and Grace OSullivan (Erinsborough High, Neighbours).



The federal and state governments confirmed that they will be providing financial assistance to the picture through their Location Incentive scheme and via the Victorian Screen Incentive and Regional Location Assistance Fund.



While the films production budget was not disclosed, Victorias acting minister for creative industries Natalie Hutchins said that the production will inject over A$30 million ($20 million) into the state economy. It will create nearly 600 employment opportunities for local screen industry workers and extras, with 15 locals taking on leading head of department roles.



Ice Road 2 is part of a strong pipeline of local and international productions that will power our screen industry this year, creating jobs, boosting local businesses and showcasing Victoria to the world, said Hutchins.



The film joins a slate of other major projects filming in the state. These include Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar and The Survivors, which are both currently in production. Werner Film Production series The Newsreader is also set to return for a third season.



Neeson previously filmed in Victoria in 2020 with conspiracy thriller Blacklight.