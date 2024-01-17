DVD Talk Forum

The Kitchen (2023, D: Daniel Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares)

The Kitchen (2023, D: Daniel Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares)

   
A story of fatherhood and love for the community... Every city has a Kitchen. In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. From British filmmakers Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, starring Kane Robinson and introducing Jedaiah Bannerman.
This played in limited theatres towards the end of the year. It'll be on Netflix on Friday. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_kitchen_2023
