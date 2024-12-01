Top Gun 3 S: Cruise, Teller, Powell News and Rumors
Top Gun 3 S: Cruise, Teller, Powell News and Rumors
Reportedly being written by one of the writers of Maverick. This is only in development at the moment. Cruise is very hands on with script development, so I don’t expect this to happen for a few years. And he is busy with Mi:8, the space movie, and his new deal at WB.
