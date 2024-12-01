DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Top Gun 3  S: Cruise, Teller, Powell  News and Rumors

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Top Gun 3  S: Cruise, Teller, Powell  News and Rumors

   
Old 01-12-24, 12:14 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,587
Received 3,322 Likes on 2,402 Posts
Top Gun 3  S: Cruise, Teller, Powell  News and Rumors
Reportedly being written by one of the writers of Maverick. This is only in development at the moment. Cruise is very hands on with script development, so I don’t expect this to happen for a few years. And he is busy with Mi:8, the space movie, and his new deal at WB.

Last edited by DJariya; 01-12-24 at 12:19 AM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.