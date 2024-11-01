The Greatest Night in Pop (2024)  The Making of We are the World  Netflix  1/29/24

Premieres January 29th on NetflixI saw an early cut of this documentary a few months ago. It’s excellent. Really showed how hard it was for Michael, Lionel and Quincy Jones to put together this group of talent. The recording of the music video and song was a challenging process. It was not that easy.Great music documentary. I recommend you all check it out. It’s a huge part of music history.