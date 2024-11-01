Fountain of the Youth (D: Ritchie) S: Portman, Krasinski

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of The Family Plan last month, Apple Original Films And Skydance are teaming again on another tentpole as Deadline is hearing John Krasinki and Natalie Portman are set to star in Fountain of the Youth with Guy Ritchie directing. Skydance Media will serve as the studio, and the film will be produced for Apple by Skydance, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment.



Written by James Vanderbilt, the film follows two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives and possibly lead to immortality.



Hailing from a first-look partnership between Apple and Skydance Media, Fountain of Youth will be produced by Skydances David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Tripp Vinson will produce through his Vinson Films as will Project X Entertainment with Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein producing for the company. Ritchie & Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers are also producing with Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella) serving as executive producers.



The film has been a high priority for Skydance after getting a script from Vanderbilt that according to sources blew execs away but the studio needed the right package of talent before they moved forward with it. Ritchie, who has been as busy as any director in town, had been eyeing the project since the spring with Krasinski also circling it around the same time but the dual strikes forced things to be put on pause. Once both strikes were settled, both gave their commitments and the delay also opened the door for Portman to land the other lead with her schedule opening up at the top of 2024. The plan is to shoot in first quarter of 2024.



The news comes a month after Apple and Skydances The Family Plan starring Mark Wahlberg became the biggest film to premiere on Apple TV+. The partnership has a strong slate ahead with some high-profile titles including the high-action, genre-bending film The Gorge starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy; and, recently announced action-adventure film Mayday with Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh set to star in the lead roles.