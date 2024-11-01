Abigail (2024, D: Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett) S: Barrera, Stevens, Newton, Weir
#1
Abigail (2024, D: Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett) S: Barrera, Stevens, Newton, Weir
Only In Theaters April 19
Children can be such monsters.
After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that theyre locked inside with no normal little girl.
From Radio Silencethe directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022s Scream and last years Scream VIcomes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).
Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.
The film produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) and by Radio Silences Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.
#2
Re: Abigail (2024, D: Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett) S: Barrera, Stevens, Newton, Weir
That trailer doesnt do a lot for me but I enjoyed the hell out of Ready or Not so I may check this out if the reviews arent terrible.
#3
Re: Abigail (2024, D: Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett) S: Barrera, Stevens, Newton, Weir
I don't know if this is a new property or based on some book but I would have much preferred going in NOT knowing that she's a vampire, rather thinking she's just able to kick ass.
