The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)

   
Old 01-09-24, 12:00 PM
Moderator
dex14
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,319
The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
The Mandalorian and Grogu are embarking on a new adventure — to movie theaters.

Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production in 2024.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.



The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm's ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.

This is the Way.
https://www.starwars.com/news/the-mandalorian-and-grogu
01-09-24, 12:05 PM
milo bloom
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,065
Received 1,311 Likes on 970 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
This is the way.
01-09-24, 12:14 PM
stingermck
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Cobra Island
Posts: 17,054
Received 400 Likes on 275 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
I'll be there opening night. This is the way.
01-09-24, 12:16 PM
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,926
Received 1,026 Likes on 589 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Crossing my fingers that this is light on the lore and heavy on the Kurosawa inspiration
01-09-24, 12:26 PM
Mike86
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,518
Received 1,092 Likes on 862 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Ill see it but kinda meh on it. After three seasons and the third of which was a bit disappointing Im just not as hyped about it.
01-09-24, 12:34 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 7,893
Received 296 Likes on 201 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Originally Posted by Mike86
Ill see it but kinda meh on it. After three seasons and the third of which was a bit disappointing Im just not as hyped about it.
This is where I'm at as well. After the last season of The Mandalorian, my interest in this is significantly tempered.
01-09-24, 12:40 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 24,866
Received 227 Likes on 147 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Seems a bit early for the big "endgame" movie combining all from the Filoniverse, so maybe this just replaces Mando season four while the Ahsoka & Skeleton Crew keep going a bit more to get to that combined finale.
01-09-24, 12:43 PM
Moderator
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,921
Received 686 Likes on 450 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Originally Posted by GuessWho
Seems a bit early for the big "endgame" movie combining all from the Filoniverse, so maybe this just replaces Mando season four while the Ahsoka & Skeleton Crew keep going a bit more to get to that combined finale.
This is my thinking too, and I think its a good idea to let Jon helm it. (Pun intended.)

I just hope they go for the full cinematic experience with a big budget.

This is the way.
01-09-24, 12:43 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,497
Received 2,974 Likes on 1,926 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
I dont think running continuity between TV shows and theatrical movies is the way to go. I think it just confuses and frustrates the audience.

Of course, that being said, my son and I enjoyed watching the Mandalorian so well probably make a father/son day and check this out when its released.
01-09-24, 12:48 PM
MLBFan24
Join Date: Mar 2009
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,382
Received 310 Likes on 240 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
I'd prefer just another season, not a 2 hour movie.

Needs a better, creative title.
01-09-24, 12:49 PM
Mike86
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,518
Received 1,092 Likes on 862 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Maybe this will serve as a way to end the series. If thats the case and theres a good story to tell it would make a bit more sense for it to be a movie. Otherwise Im not sure what the point of a movie is.

Sure maybe there could be some things larger in scope for a movie but weve gotten the basic gist of the characters after three seasons.

As it is though season threes ending felt somewhat like a closing chapter for the characters of Din Djarin and Grogu.
01-09-24, 12:52 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,805
Received 655 Likes on 477 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
They better not X-Files this...
01-09-24, 12:55 PM
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,319
Likes: 0
Received 4,321 Likes on 2,931 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Originally Posted by Mike86
Maybe this will serve as a way to end the series. If thats the case and theres a good story to tell it would make a bit more sense for it to be a movie. Otherwise Im not sure what the point of a movie is.

Sure maybe there could be some things larger in scope for a movie but weve gotten the basic gist of the characters after three seasons.

As it is though season threes ending felt somewhat like a closing chapter for the characters of Din Djarin and Grogu.
I think "the end" of storylines Fav / Filoni set up are supposed to culminate in the film the Filoni will be directing.
01-09-24, 01:10 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,497
Received 2,974 Likes on 1,926 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Originally Posted by MLBFan24
Needs a better, creative title.
Im sure theyll change the title before its released. Something clever like The Mandalorian & Grogu: A Star Wars Story.
