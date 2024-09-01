The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
The Mandalorian and Grogu are embarking on a new adventure — to movie theaters.
Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production in 2024.
“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”
"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.
The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm's ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.
This is the Way.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
This is the way.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
I'll be there opening night. This is the way.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Crossing my fingers that this is light on the lore and heavy on the Kurosawa inspiration
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Ill see it but kinda meh on it. After three seasons and the third of which was a bit disappointing Im just not as hyped about it.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Seems a bit early for the big "endgame" movie combining all from the Filoniverse, so maybe this just replaces Mando season four while the Ahsoka & Skeleton Crew keep going a bit more to get to that combined finale.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
I just hope they go for the full cinematic experience with a big budget.
This is the way.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
I dont think running continuity between TV shows and theatrical movies is the way to go. I think it just confuses and frustrates the audience.
Of course, that being said, my son and I enjoyed watching the Mandalorian so well probably make a father/son day and check this out when its released.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
I'd prefer just another season, not a 2 hour movie.
Needs a better, creative title.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Maybe this will serve as a way to end the series. If thats the case and theres a good story to tell it would make a bit more sense for it to be a movie. Otherwise Im not sure what the point of a movie is.
Sure maybe there could be some things larger in scope for a movie but weve gotten the basic gist of the characters after three seasons.
As it is though season threes ending felt somewhat like a closing chapter for the characters of Din Djarin and Grogu.
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
They better not X-Files this...
Re: The Mandalorian & Grogu (D: Favreau)
Maybe this will serve as a way to end the series. If thats the case and theres a good story to tell it would make a bit more sense for it to be a movie. Otherwise Im not sure what the point of a movie is.
Sure maybe there could be some things larger in scope for a movie but weve gotten the basic gist of the characters after three seasons.
As it is though season threes ending felt somewhat like a closing chapter for the characters of Din Djarin and Grogu.
