Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace

   
Old 01-04-24, 02:49 PM
Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
https://deadline.com/2024/01/flight-...73e828aa12daf1

EXCLUSIVE: Topher Grace (That 90s Show) and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey: A New Era) have been tapped for roles opposite Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg in Flight Risk, the suspense thriller that Mel Gibson is helming for Lionsgate. The project marks Gibsons first outing behind the camera since the Academy Award-nominated war drama Hacksaw Ridge for the same studio, as we previously reported.

In the suspense thriller, Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Dockery), whos been tasked with accompanying a fugitive (Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Pic is based on the 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg. Davis Entertainment is producing alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions.



In addition to the popular Fox sitcom That 70s Show, recently followed up with Netflixs That 90s Show, Grace is known for starring in such recent films as BlacKkKlansman, Under the Silver Lake and War Machine, among many others. The actor led the 2021 ABC sitcom Home Economics and has also been seen of late on prestige series like Black Mirror and The Hot Zone. He is represented by CAA and Lighthouse Management + Media.

A four-time Emmy nominee who scored three noms for her role as Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey, Dockery reprised the part in the acclaimed film follow-up Downtown Abbey: A New Era, released by Universal Pictures in 2022. Also recently seen starring on Netflixs Anatomy of a Scandal and Apples Defending Jacob, her upcoming work includes the Robert Zemeckis pic Here with Tom Hanks, action thriller Boy Kills World with Bill Skarsgaard, and Stephen Knights limited series This Town. Dockery just completed production on Destry Allyn Spielbergs debut feature Please Dont Feed the Children and is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.


Old 01-04-24, 06:36 PM
Re: Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
Mark Wahlberg not in an comedy or action-comedy? That doesn't sound right anymore.
Old 01-04-24, 07:33 PM
Re: Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
Gibson at the helm? I'm in.
Old 01-04-24, 09:23 PM
Re: Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
Im down. Topher Grace seems like an odd choice but I like him so Ill check it out.
Old 01-06-24, 09:11 AM
Re: Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Im down. Topher Grace seems like an odd choice but I like him so Ill check it out.
Sometimes casting actors against expectation can be the best decision and you get Heath Ledger as the Joker.
