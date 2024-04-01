Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
EXCLUSIVE: Topher Grace (That 90s Show) and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey: A New Era) have been tapped for roles opposite Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg in Flight Risk, the suspense thriller that Mel Gibson is helming for Lionsgate. The project marks Gibsons first outing behind the camera since the Academy Award-nominated war drama Hacksaw Ridge for the same studio, as we previously reported.
In the suspense thriller, Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Dockery), whos been tasked with accompanying a fugitive (Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.
Pic is based on the 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg. Davis Entertainment is producing alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions.
In addition to the popular Fox sitcom That 70s Show, recently followed up with Netflixs That 90s Show, Grace is known for starring in such recent films as BlacKkKlansman, Under the Silver Lake and War Machine, among many others. The actor led the 2021 ABC sitcom Home Economics and has also been seen of late on prestige series like Black Mirror and The Hot Zone. He is represented by CAA and Lighthouse Management + Media.
A four-time Emmy nominee who scored three noms for her role as Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey, Dockery reprised the part in the acclaimed film follow-up Downtown Abbey: A New Era, released by Universal Pictures in 2022. Also recently seen starring on Netflixs Anatomy of a Scandal and Apples Defending Jacob, her upcoming work includes the Robert Zemeckis pic Here with Tom Hanks, action thriller Boy Kills World with Bill Skarsgaard, and Stephen Knights limited series This Town. Dockery just completed production on Destry Allyn Spielbergs debut feature Please Dont Feed the Children and is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.
Re: Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
Gibson at the helm? I'm in.
Re: Flight Risk (D: Gibson) -- S: Wahlberg, Dockery, Grace
Im down. Topher Grace seems like an odd choice but I like him so Ill check it out.
