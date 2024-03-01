Oh, Canada (D: Schrader) S: Gere, Elordi, Thurman, Imperioli

Quote: Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman is confirmed to star opposite Richard Gere, Jacob Elordi and Michael Imperioli in the drama Oh, Canada, written and directed by Paul Schrader.



An adaptation of the late Russell Banks’ 2021 novel Foregone, the film wrapped production under an interim agreement in October.



Pic tells the story of Leonard Fife (Gere), a famed documentary filmmaker who takes stock of his life, with not long to go after being stricken with cancer at 80 years old. The most unreliable of narrators — and of men — Fife offers the viewer a look at his home life, as a draft-dodging artist who abandoned one family for another, consistently evading any sense of responsibility for actions as he starts a new life in Canada.



Thurman plays Emma, the present day spouse and creative partner of Gere’s character, Fife. Producers of the project include David Gonzales, Tiffany Boyle, Scott LaStaiti, Meghan Hanlon and Luisa Law.

Quote: What's the state of your twenty-fourth feature film, "Oh, Canada"?



The assembly is finished. Only the soundtrack, signed by the rock band Phosphorescent. I'm getting out of a stressful period, I've been hospitalized several times for pneumonia and long COVID. I recovered about 70% of my capacity. When I got back to work, I thought it wasn't time to make a film about a girl's mysterious sexuality, or a bullshit like that. Death, that's my subject. And it's better not to hang out. A close friend, writer Russell Banks, got sick. So, as I did with Affliction (1997), I decided to adapt one of his novels, Oh, Canada (Acts Sud, 2022). He said, "This is my version of Ivan Ilitch's Death Russell died on January 7, a few months before filming began.

Will likely premiere at Cannes this year...