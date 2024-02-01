Untitled Jay & Silent Bob movie (D: Kevin Smith)
Untitled Jay & Silent Bob movie (D: Kevin Smith)
A message from Kevin Smith about Jay and Silent Bob turning 30 and what comes next…
“2024 marks the 30th anniversary of my first film CLERKS - which means that it’s also the 30th birthday of @jayandsilentbob! American original @jaymewes and I have been standing next to each other, both professionally and personally, for three decades! So we’ll be celebrating all year long with signings at @jayandsilentbobstash, Jay & Silent Bob’s Sexy Sleepover at @smodcastlecinemas in June, and useless plastic trinkets on the JayAndSilentBob dot com website! But the biggest way #jasonmewes and I will be observing our characters’ 30th anniversary is by making a NEW JAY AND SILENT BOB MOVIE! That’s right: 2024 will see us back in the costumes and fake-hair-hat for a funny fucking flick about an escalating war in the Central Jersey legal weed business! Get ready to giggle at an #askewniverse movie in which nobody dies this time! I’m virtually finished with the first draft so expect more news about the flick (including the title) by February! In the meantime, let me just thank you - with every fiber of my being - for supporting #Clerks and #jayandsilentbob across these many years! You’ve afforded us ample opportunities to play dress up and make-pretend for a living - even after over a quarter of a century! Snootch to the Nootch! (This awesome anniversary art is by the incomparable @captain_ribman!)”
Sure, why not. I havent liked all of Smiths work over the last 10-15 years but Jay and Silent Bob are usually pretty funny.
I mean Ill watch it but im done paying for anything Smith related and I was a pretty hardcore fan back in the day.
Interesting, because if you go to the IMDB page it's something called "Twilight of the Mallrats."
Interesting, because if you go to the IMDB page it's something called "Twilight of the Mallrats."
