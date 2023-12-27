View Poll Results: Which is your favorite
Christopher Nolan vs. Nicolas Winding Refn - Which director do you prefer?
Christopher Nolan vs. Nicolas Winding Refn - Which director do you prefer?
Nolan's filmography
Following (1998)
Memento (2000)
Insomnia (2002)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Prestige (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Inception (2010)
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Interstellar (2014)
Dunkirk (2017)
Tenet (2020)
Oppenheimer (2023)
Refn's fimography;
Pusher (1996)
Bleeder (1999)
Fear X (2003)
Pusher 2 (2004)
Pusher III (2005)
Bronson (2008)
Valhalla Rising (2009)
Drive (2011)
Only God Forgives (2013)
The Neon Demon (2016)
Two antithesis, and different directors: one work in imagery and visuals and the other is very plot and concept focused.
Which do you prefer?
