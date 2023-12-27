DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Which is your favorite
I like Christopher Nolan more
1
50.00%
I like Nicolas Winding Refn more
1
50.00%
Voters: 2.

Christopher Nolan vs. Nicolas Winding Refn - Which director do you prefer?

   
Christopher Nolan vs. Nicolas Winding Refn - Which director do you prefer?
Nolan's filmography

Following (1998)
Memento (2000)
Insomnia (2002)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Prestige (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Inception (2010)
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Interstellar (2014)
Dunkirk (2017)
Tenet (2020)
Oppenheimer (2023)

Refn's fimography;

Pusher (1996)
Bleeder (1999)
Fear X (2003)
Pusher 2 (2004)
Pusher III (2005)
Bronson (2008)
Valhalla Rising (2009)
Drive (2011)
Only God Forgives (2013)
The Neon Demon (2016)

Two antithesis, and different directors: one work in imagery and visuals and the other is very plot and concept focused.

Which do you prefer?
