View Poll Results: Which do you prefer
I like Sam Raimi more
1
100.00%
I like Tim Burton more
0
0%
Sam Raimi vs Tim Burton - Which director do you prefer?

   
Sam Raimi vs Tim Burton - Which director do you prefer?
Sam Raimi's filmography;

The Evil Dead (1981)
Crimewave (1985)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Darkman (1990)
Army of Darkness (1993)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
A Simple Plan (1998)
For Love of the Game (1999)
The Gift (2000)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)
Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness (2022)


Tim Burton's filmography:

Big Fish (2003)
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Ed Wood (1994)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Frankenweenie (2012)
Dumbo (2019)
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Batman Returns (1992)
Mars Attacks (1996)
Batman (1989)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Big Eyes (2014)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Both made a lot of interesting fantasy films..
