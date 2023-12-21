View Poll Results: What were your favorite DCEU movies?
The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I'm not going to bother putting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the poll as a lot of you either have zero interest or won't see it until 2024 when this poll will be irrelevant
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I'll give grades on each one
Man of Steel: B+
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice: C+, B- for the R rated cut
Suicide Squad: C-
Wonder Woman: A-
Justice League: C-
Aquaman: B+
Shazam!: B+
Birds of Prey: C
Wonder Woman 1984: C-
Zack Snyder's Justice League: B+
The Suicide Squad: B
Black Adam: B-
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: C
The Flash: C+
Blue Beetle: B
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Man of Steel- not perfect and too much destruction but I like a lot of it. The opening on Krypton is cool and I like the parts where Clark is a drifter.
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)- I still think this movie being the second DCEU film was a total misstep and where a lot of the problems started, but I like elements of it. In particular the Affleck Batman stuff is great. Just too bad we didnt get a solo movie featuring him.
Zack Snyders Justice League- as much shit as I gave Snyder and the DCEU films this cut was far better than the version that came to theaters.
Birds of Prey- I actually enjoyed this more than a lot of people did. Decent ensemble and Margot may have been at her best as Harley here in my opinion.
Shazam!- the first movie is pretty fun. I never saw the sequel though.
The Flash- mostly for the Keaton scenes if Im honest.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I'll also share grades (and edit: I've written explanations):
- Man of Steel: D - Cavil is the only good thing here.
- Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice: D - the three main actors are great. Everything else is trash.
- Suicide Squad: C - Robbie and Smith are good - everything else is bad to terrible.
- Wonder Woman: A+ - This is the best DCEU movie. Gadot is perfect.
- Justice League: D - Utter trash. No redeeming qualities.
- Aquaman: A- - way more fun than it should have been.
- Shazam!: B - Levi carries this but I like it.
- Birds of Prey: A - absolutely hilarious and Robbie is perfection.
- Wonder Woman 1984: B- - not as bad as people say. I like the 80s of it. It's frustrating because some simple script tweaks would have solved major issues.
- Zack Snyder's Justice League: F - I want this 4 hours of my life back.
- The Suicide Squad: A- - super fun - Peacemaker is stronger but I love Gunn's take here.
- Black Adam: C - This is okay - best representation of Hawkman ever.
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods: D - this was really bad. Levi was trying way too hard here.
- The Flash: B+ - so much better than I expected. Revisited lately and enjoyed it even more.
- Blue Beetle: B - also fun - I'd see another one of these.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Man of Steel B+
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice B-
Wonder Woman B
Justice League D
Aquaman B
Zack Snyder's Justice League B
The Suicide Squad F for both
The Flash B+
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I dont know, maybe Man of Steel. I recall enjoying Zack Snyders Justice League quite a bit but I cant imagine Ill ever bother revisiting it.
There are a few movies in there that I didnt hate but overall thats a decade of suckage.
There are a few movies in there that I didnt hate but overall thats a decade of suckage.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Wonder Woman was by far my favorite of all the movies from the DCEU.
However, I do acknowledge the final act with the really CGI heavy sequence against the villain did kind of bring down a few points IMO of what was otherwise a really solid Super hero origin story.
A lot of people seem to dislike Man of Steel mainly because of Zack Snyder. But, Cavill was a great new Clark/Kal-El and I loved the dynamic he had with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
All very forgettable. The only one I would say I actually enjoyed and would want to watch a 2nd time is The Suicide Squad (assuming that's the 2nd one and not the original.)
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Wonder Woman, Shazam, The Suicide Squad
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Oddly enough, I dont really have a favorite DCEU movie, but one of my fav superhero scenes is the Do you bleed? scene from Batman v Superman.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I have to admit Im kind of stunned to see there have been 16 DCEU movies considering how most of them havent been received very well. Money talk$ I guess.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
This seems apropos.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Sorry, but the idea of doing this poll and purposefully leaving off the last movie in the cycle, which is literally just days away, is pretty funny. And it also kind of sums up the DCEU and the haphazard way it all unfolded. Bravo.
As for the answer to the question, there's a bunch I didn't see, so let's say...Moe.
(and by Moe I mean the James Gunn Suicide Squad)
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Probably Wonder Woman, ZS JL, and the ultimate cut of BVS, but I mostly liked all of them on some level. I just re-watched Aquaman this week for the first time since the theater, and I was reminded that I found that movie entertaining.
The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Okay, I did some goofing around and think I found a way to fix the poll. It did result in all the current voting being wiped out, though.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Thanks for your help Adam
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Man of Steel - A
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (Director's Cut) A
Suicide Squad - D
Wonder Woman - A
Justice League - F (Fuck Joss Whedon)
Aquaman - B+
Shazam! B+
Birds of Prey B
Wonder Woman 1984 - D
Zack Snyder's Justice League - A+
The Suicide Squad - A
Black Adam - C-
Shazam! Fury of the Gods - C+
The Flash B
Blue Beetle A
Obviously "Zaddy" can do no wrong, so that's where I'm at. Blue Beetle was also a lot of fun and finally gave me and my peeps some representation, which was nice.
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I really liked Wonder Woman, despite being underwhelmed by its climax. Aquaman and Shazam! were both tons of fun (although I admittedly havent revisited either), and The Suicide Squad was pretty much tailor-made for me.
Controversially, I thought Fury of the Gods was pretty alright not the no-pun-intended lightning in a bottle that the first Shazam! was, but a reasonably good time just the same and I genuinely enjoyed The Flash.
I havent seen Blue Beetle yet, but I suspect its waiting for me under the Christmas tree.
As for the rest mixed to dismal. Theres a lot I appreciate about Man of Steel, despite Snyders fundamental misunderstanding of what makes Superman great. Dawn of Justice is a misfire for me, Suicide Squad is mostly nails on chalkboard with an awful nemesis, and Josstice League is hand-to-God one of the most bafflingly terrible movies Ive ever subjected myself to, which, if youve seen what I reviewed for DVD Talk, is saying something. My wife really dug Birds of Prey, but it didnt do much for me. I was surprised that I sort of liked the Snyder cut of Justice League. Black Adam was a try-hard New 52 swing-and-a-miss.
Zero optimism for the Aquaman sequel, but Im sure Ill subject myself to it anyway!
