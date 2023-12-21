Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?

I really liked Wonder Woman, despite being underwhelmed by its climax. Aquaman and Shazam! were both tons of fun (although I admittedly havent revisited either), and The Suicide Squad was pretty much tailor-made for me.



Controversially, I thought Fury of the Gods was pretty alright  not the no-pun-intended lightning in a bottle that the first Shazam! was, but a reasonably good time just the same  and I genuinely enjoyed The Flash.



I havent seen Blue Beetle yet, but I suspect its waiting for me under the Christmas tree.



As for the rest mixed to dismal. Theres a lot I appreciate about Man of Steel, despite Snyders fundamental misunderstanding of what makes Superman great. Dawn of Justice is a misfire for me, Suicide Squad is mostly nails on chalkboard with an awful nemesis, and Josstice League is hand-to-God one of the most bafflingly terrible movies Ive ever subjected myself to, which, if youve seen what I reviewed for DVD Talk, is saying something. My wife really dug Birds of Prey, but it didnt do much for me. I was surprised that I sort of liked the Snyder cut of Justice League. Black Adam was a try-hard New 52 swing-and-a-miss.



Zero optimism for the Aquaman sequel, but Im sure Ill subject myself to it anyway!