Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?

I really liked Wonder Woman, despite being underwhelmed by its climax. Aquaman and Shazam! were both tons of fun (although I admittedly havenít revisited either), and The Suicide Squad was pretty much tailor-made for me.



Controversially, I thought Fury of the Gods was pretty alright ó not the no-pun-intended lightning in a bottle that the first Shazam! was, but a reasonably good time just the same ó and I genuinely enjoyed The Flash.



I havenít seen Blue Beetle yet, but I suspect itís waiting for me under the Christmas tree.



As for the restÖmixed to dismal. Thereís a lot I appreciate about Man of Steel, despite Snyderís fundamental misunderstanding of what makes Superman great. Dawn of Justice is a misfire for me, Suicide Squad is mostly nails on chalkboard with an awful nemesis, and Josstice League is hand-to-God one of the most bafflingly terrible movies Iíve ever subjected myself to, which, if youíve seen what I reviewed for DVD Talk, is saying something. My wife really dug Birds of Prey, but it didnít do much for me. I was surprised that I sort of liked the Snyder cut of Justice League. Black Adam was a try-hard New 52 swing-and-a-miss.



Zero optimism for the Aquaman sequel, but Iím sure Iíll subject myself to it anyway!