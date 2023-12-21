View Poll Results: What were your favorite DCEU movies?
Man of Steel
28.57%
Batrman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
0
0%
Suicide Squad
0
0%
Wonder Woman
14.29%
Justice League
0
0%
Aquaman
0
0%
Shazam!
0
0%
Birds of Prey
0
0%
Wonder Woman 1984
0
0%
Zack Snyder's Justice League
14.29%
The Suicide Squad
42.86%
Black Adam
0
0%
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
0
0%
The Flash
0
0%
Blue Beetle
0
0%
None, Didn't like any of the DCEU movies
0
0%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,303
The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
If you can't recall, here they are:
Man of Steel
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Justice League
Aquaman
Shazam!
Birds of Prey
Wonder Woman 1984
Zack Snyder's Justice League
The Suicide Squad
Black Adam
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Flash
Blue Beetle
I'm not going to bother putting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the poll as a lot of you either have zero interest or won't see it until 2024 when this poll will be irrelevant
Man of Steel
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Justice League
Aquaman
Shazam!
Birds of Prey
Wonder Woman 1984
Zack Snyder's Justice League
The Suicide Squad
Black Adam
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Flash
Blue Beetle
I'm not going to bother putting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the poll as a lot of you either have zero interest or won't see it until 2024 when this poll will be irrelevant
#2
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,303
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I goofed and didn't make the poll multiple picks. It's only 1 pick right now. Hold off on the poll until a Mod fixes it. My bad.
I asked Adam Tyner to hopefully fix it.
I asked Adam Tyner to hopefully fix it.
#3
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,303
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I'll give grades on each one
Man of Steel: B+
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice: C+
Suicide Squad: C-
Wonder Woman: A-
Justice League: C
Aquaman: B
Shazam!: B+
Birds of Prey: C
Wonder Woman 1984: C-
Zack Snyder's Justice League: B+
The Suicide Squad: B
Black Adam: B-
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: C
The Flash: C+
Blue Beetle: B
Man of Steel: B+
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice: C+
Suicide Squad: C-
Wonder Woman: A-
Justice League: C
Aquaman: B
Shazam!: B+
Birds of Prey: C
Wonder Woman 1984: C-
Zack Snyder's Justice League: B+
The Suicide Squad: B
Black Adam: B-
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: C
The Flash: C+
Blue Beetle: B
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Man of Steel- not perfect and too much destruction but I like a lot of it. The opening on Krypton is cool and I like the parts where Clark is a drifter.
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)- I still think this movie being the second DCEU film was a total misstep and where a lot of the problems started, but I like elements of it. In particular the Affleck Batman stuff is great. Just too bad we didnt get a solo movie featuring him.
Zack Snyders Justice League- as much shit as I gave Snyder and the DCEU films this cut was far better than the version that came to theaters.
Birds of Prey- I actually enjoyed this more than a lot of people did. Decent ensemble and Margot may have been at her best as Harley here in my opinion.
Shazam!- the first movie is pretty fun. I never saw the sequel though.
The Flash- mostly for the Keaton scenes if Im honest.
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)- I still think this movie being the second DCEU film was a total misstep and where a lot of the problems started, but I like elements of it. In particular the Affleck Batman stuff is great. Just too bad we didnt get a solo movie featuring him.
Zack Snyders Justice League- as much shit as I gave Snyder and the DCEU films this cut was far better than the version that came to theaters.
Birds of Prey- I actually enjoyed this more than a lot of people did. Decent ensemble and Margot may have been at her best as Harley here in my opinion.
Shazam!- the first movie is pretty fun. I never saw the sequel though.
The Flash- mostly for the Keaton scenes if Im honest.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 42,500
Received 1,451 Likes on 899 Posts
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I'll also share grades:
Man of Steel: D
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice: D
Suicide Squad: C
Wonder Woman: A+
Justice League: D
Aquaman: A-
Shazam!: B
Birds of Prey: A
Wonder Woman 1984: B-
Zack Snyder's Justice League: F
The Suicide Squad: A-
Black Adam: C
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: D
The Flash: B+
Blue Beetle: B
Man of Steel: D
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice: D
Suicide Squad: C
Wonder Woman: A+
Justice League: D
Aquaman: A-
Shazam!: B
Birds of Prey: A
Wonder Woman 1984: B-
Zack Snyder's Justice League: F
The Suicide Squad: A-
Black Adam: C
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: D
The Flash: B+
Blue Beetle: B
#7
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Man of Steel B+
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice B-
Wonder Woman B
Justice League D
Aquaman B
Zack Snyder's Justice League B
The Suicide Squad F for both
The Flash B+
Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice B-
Wonder Woman B
Justice League D
Aquaman B
Zack Snyder's Justice League B
The Suicide Squad F for both
The Flash B+
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,359
Received 2,938 Likes on 1,908 Posts
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
I dont know, maybe Man of Steel. I recall enjoying Zack Snyders Justice League quite a bit but I cant imagine Ill ever bother revisiting it.
There are a few movies in there that I didnt hate but overall thats a decade of suckage.
There are a few movies in there that I didnt hate but overall thats a decade of suckage.
#10
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,303
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Wonder Woman was by far my favorite of all the movies from the DCEU.
However, I do acknowledge the final act with the really CGI heavy sequence against the villain did kind of bring down a few points IMO of what was otherwise a really solid Super hero origin story.
A lot of people seem to dislike Man of Steel mainly because of Zack Snyder. But, Cavill was a great new Clark/Kal-El and I loved the dynamic he had with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.
However, I do acknowledge the final act with the really CGI heavy sequence against the villain did kind of bring down a few points IMO of what was otherwise a really solid Super hero origin story.
A lot of people seem to dislike Man of Steel mainly because of Zack Snyder. But, Cavill was a great new Clark/Kal-El and I loved the dynamic he had with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 18,793
Received 792 Likes on 583 Posts
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
All very forgettable. The only one I would say I actually enjoyed and would want to watch a 2nd time is The Suicide Squad (assuming that's the 2nd one and not the original.)
#12
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,303
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
#13
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 12,444
Received 709 Likes on 342 Posts
Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?
Wonder Woman, Shazam, The Suicide Squad
I would watch those 3 again. Probably not any of the others.
I would watch those 3 again. Probably not any of the others.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off