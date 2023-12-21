Re: The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?

Man of Steel- not perfect and too much destruction but I like a lot of it. The opening on Krypton is cool and I like the parts where Clark is a drifter.



Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)- I still think this movie being the second DCEU film was a total misstep and where a lot of the problems started, but I like elements of it. In particular the Affleck Batman stuff is great. Just too bad we didnt get a solo movie featuring him.



Zack Snyders Justice League- as much shit as I gave Snyder and the DCEU films this cut was far better than the version that came to theaters.



Birds of Prey- I actually enjoyed this more than a lot of people did. Decent ensemble and Margot may have been at her best as Harley here in my opinion.



Shazam!- the first movie is pretty fun. I never saw the sequel though.



The Flash- mostly for the Keaton scenes if Im honest.