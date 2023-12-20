Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global in Merger Talks

Quote:

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have held talks about a potential merger of the two media companies, Variety has confirmed.



Reps for Paramount Global and WBD declined to comment.



Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had a meeting with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish on Tuesday in New York City to discuss a possible merger, sources said. Axios first reported the talks.



Zaslav also has spoken to Shari Redstone, whose National Amusements owns a controlling stake in Paramount Global, about a possible combination of the comapnies.



Redstone has been in talks to sell her shares in NAI, according to multiple reports. Redstone discussed a sale of her NAI stake with Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, who has teamed with private-equity firm RedBird Capital, and she separately met with departing Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick about a possible deal, the Journal reported. Meanwhile, Paramount Global management has considered laying off more than 1,000 staffers in early 2024 to cut costs, per the Journal.