Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global in Merger Talks
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,206
Likes: 0
Received 4,279 Likes on 2,900 Posts
Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global in Merger Talks
And there it is...
https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/wa...ks-1235847958/
Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have held talks about a potential merger of the two media companies, Variety has confirmed.
Reps for Paramount Global and WBD declined to comment.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had a meeting with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish on Tuesday in New York City to discuss a possible merger, sources said. Axios first reported the talks.
Zaslav also has spoken to Shari Redstone, whose National Amusements owns a controlling stake in Paramount Global, about a possible combination of the comapnies.
Redstone has been in talks to sell her shares in NAI, according to multiple reports. Redstone discussed a sale of her NAI stake with Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, who has teamed with private-equity firm RedBird Capital, and she separately met with departing Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick about a possible deal, the Journal reported. Meanwhile, Paramount Global management has considered laying off more than 1,000 staffers in early 2024 to cut costs, per the Journal.
Reps for Paramount Global and WBD declined to comment.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had a meeting with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish on Tuesday in New York City to discuss a possible merger, sources said. Axios first reported the talks.
Zaslav also has spoken to Shari Redstone, whose National Amusements owns a controlling stake in Paramount Global, about a possible combination of the comapnies.
Redstone has been in talks to sell her shares in NAI, according to multiple reports. Redstone discussed a sale of her NAI stake with Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, who has teamed with private-equity firm RedBird Capital, and she separately met with departing Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick about a possible deal, the Journal reported. Meanwhile, Paramount Global management has considered laying off more than 1,000 staffers in early 2024 to cut costs, per the Journal.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off