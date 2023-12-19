Spaceman (2024, D: Renck) S: Sandler, Mulligan, Dano, Nayyar, Olin, Rossellini

Quote:

Adam Sandler might receive marriage counseling from an unexpected source in his next film.



Netflix has unveiled a first look for Johan Rencks upcoming sci-fi drama Spaceman, starring Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano. The film is set to debut on the streamer on March 1.



The official synopsis for Spaceman reads: Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanu (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.



Spaceman also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini.



Colby Day penned the script, which is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař. Spaceman is executive produced by Ben Ormand, Johan Renck and Barry Bernardi. Producers include Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva.



Renck is known for directing the HBO historical drama miniseries Chernobyl, which chronicles the explosion of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986 and its aftermath. Sandler continues his relationship with Netflix following the success of the coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, starring himself and his daughters.