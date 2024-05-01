DVD Talk Forum

The Bricklayer (2024, D: Harlin) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Nina Dobrev -- Producer: Gerard Butler

The Bricklayer (2024, D: Harlin) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Nina Dobrev -- Producer: Gerard Butler

   
The Bricklayer (2024, D: Harlin) -- S: Aaron Eckhart, Nina Dobrev -- Producer: Gerard Butler






When a rogue insurgent blackmails the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and framing the government, the agency must lure their most brilliant yet rebellious operative out of retirement to unravel the international conspiracy.

The Bricklayer Starring: Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev
Directed by: Renny Harlin
Release Date: 1/5/24



Gerard Butler was originally supposed to star in this movie when his company acquired the rights 12 years ago. He stayed on as producer.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...riller-220434/

This was filmed in early 2022 and acquired by Vertical Entertainment in the Fall.

https://deadline.com/2023/10/the-bri...al-1235580919/

This will be a day and date release.
