Dune: Messiah -- news, rumors, etc.

   
Dune: Messiah -- news, rumors, etc.
Not officially announced yet, but it seems inevitable...

The director has also gone on record expressing interest in making a third Dune movie, one based on Frank Herberts follow-up novel Dune Messiah. Back in August, Villeneuve told Empire magazine: If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. I will say, there are words on paper [for a third film].

Speaking to South Korean press, Villeneuve said Dune Messiah is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little timeTheres a dream of making a third movieit would make absolute sense to me.

Villeneuve noted how he went immediately from making the first Dune movie into making the second and there was no gap. He doesnt want to do the same thing in going from Dune: Part Two directly into Dune Messiah, plus the existence of a third Dune film probably depends on the box office of Part Two anyway.

I dont know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis, Villeneuve said. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.
https://variety.com/2023/film/news/d...ed-1235829382/

Im already hearing rumblings that WB is so bullish on Villeneuves vision for Dune that Part Three has been already been greenlit with a 2027 release date in mind. WB sees Part Two as a home run, and internally, Im hearing the studio is already projecting an opening north of $100 million. That may be optimistic, but given the trailer above, hardly out of the question.
https://www.theinsneider.com/p/andre...dune-2-trailer

