Dune: Messiah -- news, rumors, etc.
Not officially announced yet, but it seems inevitable...
https://variety.com/2023/film/news/d...ed-1235829382/
https://www.theinsneider.com/p/andre...dune-2-trailer
The director has also gone on record expressing interest in making a third Dune movie, one based on Frank Herberts follow-up novel Dune Messiah. Back in August, Villeneuve told Empire magazine: If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. I will say, there are words on paper [for a third film].
Speaking to South Korean press, Villeneuve said Dune Messiah is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time Theres a dream of making a third movie it would make absolute sense to me.
Villeneuve noted how he went immediately from making the first Dune movie into making the second and there was no gap. He doesnt want to do the same thing in going from Dune: Part Two directly into Dune Messiah, plus the existence of a third Dune film probably depends on the box office of Part Two anyway.
I dont know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis, Villeneuve said. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.
Im already hearing rumblings that WB is so bullish on Villeneuves vision for Dune that Part Three has been already been greenlit with a 2027 release date in mind. WB sees Part Two as a home run, and internally, Im hearing the studio is already projecting an opening north of $100 million. That may be optimistic, but given the trailer above, hardly out of the question.
