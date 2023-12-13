Dune: Messiah -- news, rumors, etc.

Quote:

The director has also gone on record expressing interest in making a third Dune movie, one based on Frank Herberts follow-up novel Dune Messiah. Back in August, Villeneuve told Empire magazine: If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. I will say, there are words on paper [for a third film].



Speaking to South Korean press, Villeneuve said Dune Messiah is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time Theres a dream of making a third movie it would make absolute sense to me.



Villeneuve noted how he went immediately from making the first Dune movie into making the second and there was no gap. He doesnt want to do the same thing in going from Dune: Part Two directly into Dune Messiah, plus the existence of a third Dune film probably depends on the box office of Part Two anyway.



I dont know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis, Villeneuve said. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.