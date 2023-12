Dune: Messiah -- news, rumors, etc.

Quote:

The director has also gone on record expressing interest in making a third “Dune” movie, one based on Frank Herbert’s follow-up novel “Dune Messiah.” Back in August, Villeneuve told Empire magazine: “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. I will say, there are words on paper [for a third film].”



Speaking to South Korean press, Villeneuve said “Dune Messiah” is “being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time…There’s a dream of making a third movie…it would make absolute sense to me.”



Villeneuve noted how he went immediately from making the first “Dune” movie into making the second and “there was no gap.” He doesn’t want to do the same thing in going from “Dune: Part Two” directly into “Dune Messiah,” plus the existence of a third “Dune” film probably depends on the box office of “Part Two” anyway.



“I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis,” Villeneuve said. “I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.”