Self Reliance (2024, W/D: Jake Johnson) S: Johnson, Kendrick, Samberg

Self Reliance (2024, W/D: Jake Johnson) S: Johnson, Kendrick, Samberg

   
Self Reliance (2024, W/D: Jake Johnson) S: Johnson, Kendrick, Samberg
Tommy receives an invitation to win $1 million by playing a game where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill him. He realizes the hunters can only attack him when he's alone, but none of his friends and family believe the game is real. Watch Self Reliance on Hulu, January 12!
Reviews from SXSW earlier in the year: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/self_reliance
Re: Self Reliance (2024, W/D: Jake Johnson) S: Johnson, Kendrick, Samberg
These are the kind of movies I keep Hulu for weirdly enough.

Palm Springs, Quiz Lady, Vacation Friends... Just light comedies that don't seem to come out too frequently. Looks fun.
Re: Self Reliance (2024, W/D: Jake Johnson) S: Johnson, Kendrick, Samberg
I think this looks good. It's something to look forward to in 2024.
