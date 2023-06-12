DVD Talk Forum

Good Grief (2024, W/D: Dan Levy) S: Levy, Negga, Patel, Evans

Good Grief (2024, W/D: Dan Levy) S: Levy, Negga, Patel, Evans

   
Old 12-06-23, 05:08 PM
Moderator
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,070
Likes: 0
Received 4,247 Likes on 2,877 Posts
Good Grief (2024, W/D: Dan Levy) S: Levy, Negga, Patel, Evans


Marc (Dan Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director.
The Apprentice - Donald Trump Biopic S : Sebastian Stan, J. Strong, M. Bakalova

