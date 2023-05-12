I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,070
Likes: 0
Received 4,247 Likes on 2,877 Posts
I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher
Only In Theaters January 19
Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling from this, the astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, working with Nick Shafirs Blacklist script, brings together a stellar cast that includes Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova, in a high-stakes thriller set entirely in the confines of the I.S.S. as astronauts are called to duty in fateful and terrifying ways.
Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling from this, the astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, working with Nick Shafirs Blacklist script, brings together a stellar cast that includes Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova, in a high-stakes thriller set entirely in the confines of the I.S.S. as astronauts are called to duty in fateful and terrifying ways.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,242
Received 2,893 Likes on 1,883 Posts
Re: I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher
Thats an intriguing premise for sure. It looks good.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,018
Received 3,198 Likes on 2,325 Posts
Re: I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher
That looks tense. Great idea for a premise.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,552
Received 251 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher
Saw the trailer for this and all I could think was that this premise should have been done as an anime OAV in the 1980s or 90s, along the lines of "Armored Trooper Votoms."
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off