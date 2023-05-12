DVD Talk Forum

I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher

I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher

   
12-05-23, 09:13 AM
I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher


Only In Theaters January 19

Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a worldwide conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling from this, the astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, working with Nick Shafirs Blacklist script, brings together a stellar cast that includes Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova, in a high-stakes thriller set entirely in the confines of the I.S.S. as astronauts are called to duty in fateful and terrifying ways.
12-05-23, 09:35 AM
Re: I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher
Thats an intriguing premise for sure. It looks good.

12-05-23, 11:00 AM
Re: I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher
That looks tense. Great idea for a premise.
12-06-23, 02:36 PM
Re: I.S.S. (2024, D: Cowperthwaite) S: DeBose, Messina, Gallagher
Saw the trailer for this and all I could think was that this premise should have been done as an anime OAV in the 1980s or 90s, along the lines of "Armored Trooper Votoms."
