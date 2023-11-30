Thanksgiving 2 (2025, D: Roth)
Thanksgiving 2 (2025, D: Roth)
Eli Roth is returning to the Thanksgiving table. The filmmaker is developing a sequel to his horror feature, which bowed earlier this month and has grossed more than $30 million globally. It stands as Roths best reviewed movie as a director.
Sonys Tristar plans on releasing the sequel in 2025.
The first Thanksgiving began life as a fake trailer in Robert Rodriguezs and Quentin Tarantinos Grindhouse, released in 2007.
We thought, All right, were done. We made the best parts [in the fake trailer]. Now we dont even have to make the movie, Roth previously told The Hollywood Reporter. But for years, people just kept posting that trailer and badgering me and guilt tripping me, and it worked. Shaming the director worked in this case.
Roth penned the script with Jeff Rendell, his childhood friend. The first installment starred Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, with Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon and Tim Dillon.
Roth shared the news on Instagram Thursday, noting that work on the script was commencing.
I'm down for another helping! Really enjoyed the first.
