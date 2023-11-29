DVD Talk Forum

The Apprentice - Donald Trump Biopic S : Sebastian Stan, J. Strong, M. Bakalova

The Apprentice - Donald Trump Biopic S : Sebastian Stan, J. Strong, M. Bakalova

   
The Apprentice - Donald Trump Biopic S : Sebastian Stan, J. Strong, M. Bakalova
From Deadline :Heres one you probably didnt see coming: Sebastian Stan, the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee known for his work in the MCU and the acclaimed Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, has been tapped for the role of a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, a new film from Cannes prize-winning Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider).

Also aboard the film in major roles are Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). Production commenced this week.
Furiosa (2024, D: George Miller) - S: Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth

