The Apprentice - Donald Trump Biopic S : Sebastian Stan, J. Strong, M. Bakalova

From Deadline :Hereís one you probably didnít see coming: Sebastian Stan , the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee known for his work in the MCU and the acclaimed Hulu miniseries, has been tapped for the role of a young Donald Trump in, a new film from Cannes prize-winning Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi ).Also aboard the film in major roles are Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong ) and Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova ). Production commenced this week.