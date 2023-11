Memory (2023, D: M. Franco) S: Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard

Quote:

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, the Volpi Cup recipient at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, come together in acclaimed writer/director Michel Franco’s stirring new film “Memory,” to be released on December 22 in New York and Los Angeles prior to a nationwide rollout on January 5 from Ketchup Entertainment.



Franco’s drama about two people learning how to start over with each other is an IndieWire Critic’s Pick and also screened at the Toronto, AFI, London, San Sebastián, Savannah and Morelia film festivals