Memory (2023, D: M. Franco) S: Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, the Volpi Cup recipient at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, come together in acclaimed writer/director Michel Francos stirring new film Memory, to be released on December 22 in New York and Los Angeles prior to a nationwide rollout on January 5 from Ketchup Entertainment.



Francos drama about two people learning how to start over with each other is an IndieWire Critics Pick and also screened at the Toronto, AFI, London, San Sebastián, Savannah and Morelia film festivals