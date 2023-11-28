Memory (2023, D: M. Franco) S: Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, the Volpi Cup recipient at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, come together in acclaimed writer/director Michel Francos stirring new film Memory, to be released on December 22 in New York and Los Angeles prior to a nationwide rollout on January 5 from Ketchup Entertainment.
Francos drama about two people learning how to start over with each other is an IndieWire Critics Pick and also screened at the Toronto, AFI, London, San Sebastián, Savannah and Morelia film festivals
