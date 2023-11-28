DVD Talk Forum

2023 Awards Season Thread

2023 Awards Season Thread

   
11-28-23
2023 Awards Season Thread
Gotham Awards:
Best Feature
Passages
Past Lives  WINNER
Reality
Showing Up
A Thousand and One

Outstanding Lead Performance
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin
Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country  WINNER
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Michelle Williams, Showing Up
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Performance
Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret
Charles Melton, May December  WINNER
DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Screenplay
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall,Justine Triet, Arthur Harari  WINNER
May December, Samy Burch
R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu
The Zone of Interest,Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall  WINNER
Poor Things
Tótem
The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature
20 Days in Mariupol
Against the Tide
Apolonia, Apolonia
Four Daughters  WINNER
Our Body

Breakthrough Director
Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean
Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera
Celine Song, Past Lives
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One  WINNER
