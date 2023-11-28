2023 Awards Season Thread

Quote:

Best Feature

Passages

Past Lives  WINNER

Reality

Showing Up

A Thousand and One



Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country  WINNER

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Michelle Williams, Showing Up

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction



Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret

Charles Melton, May December  WINNER

DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



Best Screenplay

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall,Justine Triet, Arthur Harari  WINNER

May December, Samy Burch

R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu

The Zone of Interest,Jonathan Glazer



Best International Feature

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall  WINNER

Poor Things

Tótem

The Zone of Interest



Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Against the Tide

Apolonia, Apolonia

Four Daughters  WINNER

Our Body



Breakthrough Director

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean

Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera

Celine Song, Past Lives

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One  WINNER