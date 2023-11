2023 Awards Season Thread

Quote:

Best Feature

“Passages”

“Past Lives” – WINNER

“Reality”

“Showing Up”

“A Thousand and One”



Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin”

Lily Gladstone, “The Unknown Country” – WINNER

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Babetida Sadjo, “Our Father, The Devil”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”

Michelle Williams, “Showing Up”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”



Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, “The Taste of Things”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jamie Foxx, “They Cloned Tyrone”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Charles Melton, “May December” – WINNER

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”



Best Screenplay

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,”Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – WINNER

“May December,” Samy Burch

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu

“The Zone of Interest,”Jonathan Glazer



Best International Feature

“All of Us Strangers”

“Anatomy of a Fall” – WINNER

“Poor Things”

“Tótem”

“The Zone of Interest”



Best Documentary Feature

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Against the Tide”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Four Daughters” – WINNER

“Our Body”



Breakthrough Director

Raven Jackson, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Georgia Oakley, “Blue Jean”

Michelle Garza Cervera, “Huesera”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One” – WINNER