2023 Awards Season Thread
2023 Awards Season Thread
Gotham Awards:
Best Feature
Passages
Past Lives WINNER
Reality
Showing Up
A Thousand and One
Outstanding Lead Performance
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin
Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country WINNER
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Michelle Williams, Showing Up
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Juliette Binoche, The Taste of Things
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret
Charles Melton, May December WINNER
DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Screenplay
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall,Justine Triet, Arthur Harari WINNER
May December, Samy Burch
R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu
The Zone of Interest,Jonathan Glazer
Best International Feature
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall WINNER
Poor Things
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
20 Days in Mariupol
Against the Tide
Apolonia, Apolonia
Four Daughters WINNER
Our Body
Breakthrough Director
Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean
Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera
Celine Song, Past Lives
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One WINNER
