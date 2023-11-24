DVD Talk Forum

Older movies you wish you could experience with an audience during their original theatrical release?

   
Older movies you wish you could experience with an audience during their original theatrical release?
I always thought it would have been interesting to see 1939's The Wizard Of Oz with an audience during its original theatrical release. What older movies do you wish you could have seen with an audience during the movie's original theatrical release? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Re: Older movies you wish you could experience with an audience during their original theatrical release?
Psycho
Re: Older movies you wish you could experience with an audience during their original theatrical release?
Dante's Inferno (1911)
Phantom of The Opera (1925)
Freaks
King Kong
Tarzan and His Mate
Alexander Nevsky
Fantasia
Sunset Blvd
Hara-kiri
Psycho
Persona (Even though I love more Bergman films than this one, I would just LOVE to see this on the big screen)
Shock Corridor
The Gospel According to St. Matthew
Black Sabbath
The Battle of Algiers
The Color of Pomegranates
What's Up, Tiger Lily?
Once Upon a Time in The West
2001: A Space Odyssey
