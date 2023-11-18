A Disturbance in the Force (2023) -- Star Wars Holiday special documentary

Quote:



A Disturbance in the Force is a documentary unlike any other tailor-made for every and any Star Wars fan. Dealing with the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, in 1977, "Star Wars" became a cultural phenomenon that single-handedly revitalized a stagnant film industry, and forever changed how films were sold, made, and marketed. In 1978, filmmaker George Lucas was talked into cashing in on the Star Wars craze by producing a holiday variety TV special. What could possibly go wrong? ANSWER: Everything A Disturbance in the Force stars Seth Green, Weird Al Yankovic, Paul Scheer, Taran Killam, Patton Oswalt, Donny Osmond, Gilbert Gottfried, Bonnie Burton, Bruce Vilanch, and Steve Binder. The documentary is directed by Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak with Kyle Newman serving as producers alongside Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak as producers as well. Adam F. Goldberg is the executive producer of A Disturbance in the Force. A Disturbance in the Force is releasing on December 5 for Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu with select screenings across the US, UK, and Australia ahead of its digital and home entertainment launch.



