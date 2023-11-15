Movies you have to watch at least once a year?
Serenity
Shaun of the Dead
Batman Begins
Love, Actually
Re: Movies you have to watch at least once a year?
Wolf of Wall Street
Big Short
Scrooged
Santa Clause 2
Sorry to Bother You
There Will Be Blood
Spiderverse films (assume itll be the case with the 2nd)
The Muppet Movie
I could see Big Short falling off this list but feel confident Ill continue to watch the rest at least once a year for the next decade or so.
Re: Movies you have to watch at least once a year?
Back To The Future
One of the Star Wars movies
Halloween
The Shining
Re: Movies you have to watch at least once a year?
Jaws
Die Hard
Back to the Future
Christmas Vacation
I feel like I used to watch a lot more movies over and over when I was in my 20s. Over the last 15 or 20 years my constant viewing of the same handful of movies has really gone down.
