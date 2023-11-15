DVD Talk Forum

2024 Academy Awards

Movie Talk

11-15-23, 08:18 PM
Decker
2024 Academy Awards
Jimmy Kimmel to host again in 2024, thankfully.
11-15-23, 09:13 PM
JeffTheAlpaca
 
Re: 2024 Academy Awards


Boring why can't they get a actor or actress to host?

I know Conan does not have the buzz anymore but he would be a better choice if you want to go the talk show host route.

Hasan Minaj maybe and brings a new younger audience.
