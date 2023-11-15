2024 Academy Awards
2024 Academy Awards
Jimmy Kimmel to host again in 2024, thankfully.
Re: 2024 Academy Awards
Boring why can't they get a actor or actress to host?
I know Conan does not have the buzz anymore but he would be a better choice if you want to go the talk show host route.
Hasan Minaj maybe and brings a new younger audience.
