Egghead & Twinkie (2023, D: Sarah Holland)

Just saw this at the San Diego Asian Film Festival (where it won Best Narrative Feature) and absolutely loved it. If you can't tell from the trailer, it has a serious Scott Pilgrim vibe (which the director admits was an influence, as despite being an original screenplay, she wanted a comic book aesthetic), and is just a wonderful road trip movie. It's still on the festival circuit and looking for distribution. And it's playing a lot of LGBT festivals for obvious reasons, but this straight white guy was just all invested in the title characters and totally rooting for Twinkie to find her love. It's more than likely most of you will only see it on an eventual Blu-Ray release and not theatrically, but if you get a chance to see it, don't miss it.