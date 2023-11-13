Founders Day (2024, D: Bloomquist)

Quote:

Election season is a bloodbath. Founders Day. Exclusively in movie theaters January 19, 2024.



In this bold political slasher, a small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings in the days leading up to a heated mayoral election. As accusations fly and the threat of a masked killer darkens every street corner, the residents must race to uncover the truth before fear consumes the town.



Starring: Naomi Grace, Devin Druid, William Russ, Amy Hargreaves, Catherine Curtin, Emilia McCarthy, Olivia Nikkanen

Directed by: Erik Bloomquist

Screenplay by: Erik Bloomquist & Carson Bloomquist