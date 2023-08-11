DVD Talk Forum

The Marvels (2023, D: DaCosta) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

The Marvels (2023, D: DaCosta) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

   
The Marvels (2023, D: DaCosta) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread



Synopsis:
Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.
Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson

Rating: PG-13 (Brief Language|Action/Violence)

Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_marvels

Screenings start 3 pm on November 9th.

There is one mid-credits scene and one audio tag post-credits.
