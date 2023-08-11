View Poll Results: What did you think of The Marvels?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
The Marvels (2023, D: DaCosta) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,792
Likes: 0
Received 4,154 Likes on 2,815 Posts
The Marvels (2023, D: DaCosta) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Synopsis:
Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.
Rating: PG-13 (Brief Language|Action/Violence)
Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_marvels
Screenings start 3 pm on November 9th.
There is one mid-credits scene and one audio tag post-credits.
Last edited by dex14; 11-08-23 at 04:29 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off