The Legend of Zelda (D: Wes Ball)
Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto Minami-ku; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, "Nintendo" hereafter) today announced that it will develop a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda.
The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo and Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced many mega hit films.
The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., and directed by Wes Ball. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles.
By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyones faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.
I wish it weren't live action, some of the things in those games are not gonna translate easily to live action CGI.
Well I hope this goes smooth and turns out great. This was the one adaptation I wanted to see made, and think about a lot. Zelda games are one of the few I still play.
Thinking cinematically, I think the best cut-scene of the series was the most recent. The dragon finale in Tears of the Kingdom.
Hmm. I am not a fan of the director's filmography, though I am looking forward to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It's a bit of a conundrum for me.
Steven Seagal as Gandondorf or I walk.
Just kidding.
I'm pretty surprised it seems like this is really happening. I'm cautiously optimistic, but not really sure how well Zelda will transition into a movie. Mario was pretty easy to do and even that had some controversy despite it's success. Now we actually have to have an actor and actress representing these characters in a live action movie? Even Link's outfit is so iconic but will it transition well into a movie? Even to this day Link doesn't speak which I actually think still works well in the games.
I'll definitely be there day one but this one will be a lot more challenging than Mario and I'm surprised they are tackling it this early in the NCU.
