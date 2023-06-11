DVD Talk Forum

Lift (2024, D: Gray) S: Hart, Mbatha-Raw, D'Onofrio

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet. Directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, and Sam Worthington. Lift lands on Netflix, January 12.
