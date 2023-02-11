Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
I don't think any actor should be allowed to star in two body swap movies in the same career.
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Oh it's the girl from Wednesday.
That's all I got.
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
I have to say I'm a little disappointed in Jennifer Garner's movie career. Maybe it's by choice, but after Alias I had hoped to see her in some more action-oriented flicks...but better than Peppermint.
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Though I guess she was also in Nine Lives with Kevin Spacy, lol
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
I think she makes bank with her Once Upon a Farm baby food company, and I'm sure being the face of Capital One and Neutrogina helps out as well (kinda like Jessica Alba and Honest Company)
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Though I guess she was also in Nine Lives with Kevin Spacy, lol
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Jennifer Garner had another Netflix family comedy called Yes Day a few years ago that I don't think anybody watched. Especially here.
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
It had Jenna Ortega. I watched that one.
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Having both parents swap bodies with both kids = original idea.
My idea: a female firefighter tries to thwart terrorists who take hostages during a Thanksgiving Party at the Empire State building.
Someone in Hollywood hire me!
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Next, yes....she is making major bank with her commercials, which I still see airing to this day.
Heck, the one-time commercial for Chevrolet that my sister and niece starred in was enough to put some serious cash into their accounts. I think my sister and her daughter took home a combined 50-60 thousand just for that one commercial. Granted, it aired in movie theaters right before Infinity War (which I am sure increased the residuals payout), but wowzers, someone like Jennifer Garner with her TV, Film, business, and commercial appearances, talk about earning a great living.
I just did a Jennifer Garner Net Worth Google search, and the results say that she is probably worth about 80 million(!) today due to all the ventures she is engaged in (and some earnings from a divorce also helped her out financially). That explains why she seems pretty content with her life right now and is not frantically on the hunt for that role that will make her a household name again, because she kind-of already is a household name.
