DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms

   
Old 11-02-23, 11:13 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,758
Likes: 0
Received 4,141 Likes on 2,806 Posts
Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms


Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 11:25 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 71,870
Received 5,344 Likes on 3,651 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
I don't think any actor should be allowed to star in two body swap movies in the same career.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 11:36 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,023
Received 1,730 Likes on 1,336 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Oh it's the girl from Wednesday.

That's all I got.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 11:42 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 25,952
Received 2,808 Likes on 1,834 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Originally Posted by Decker
I don't think any actor should be allowed to star in two body swap movies in the same career.
One is already pushing it.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 03:47 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Vipper II's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: Abingdon, MD
Posts: 3,542
Received 70 Likes on 54 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
I have to say I'm a little disappointed in Jennifer Garner's movie career. Maybe it's by choice, but after Alias I had hoped to see her in some more action-oriented flicks...but better than Peppermint.
Vipper II is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 03:56 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
 
Obi-Wanma's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 12,414
Received 678 Likes on 332 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Originally Posted by Decker
I don't think any actor should be allowed to star in two body swap movies in the same career.
13 Going on 30, despite being referenced in this trailer, isn't technically a body swap movie. She becomes herself, in the future. I mean, I guess it's semantics, but to me, for it to be a body swap movie, there needs to be someone to swap with.

Though I guess she was also in Nine Lives with Kevin Spacy, lol
Obi-Wanma is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 03:58 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,023
Received 1,730 Likes on 1,336 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
I think she makes bank with her Once Upon a Farm baby food company, and I'm sure being the face of Capital One and Neutrogina helps out as well (kinda like Jessica Alba and Honest Company)
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 04:16 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 71,870
Received 5,344 Likes on 3,651 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Originally Posted by Obi-Wanma
13 Going on 30, despite being referenced in this trailer, isn't technically a body swap movie. She becomes herself, in the future. I mean, I guess it's semantics, but to me, for it to be a body swap movie, there needs to be someone to swap with.
She swaps her teenage body for an adult one. Still a body swap. Just like Big.

Though I guess she was also in Nine Lives with Kevin Spacy, lol
That one, I had forgotten.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 04:32 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
 
Obi-Wanma's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 12,414
Received 678 Likes on 332 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Originally Posted by Decker
She swaps her teenage body for an adult one. Still a body swap. Just like Big.
Not to me. I wouldn't classify Big as body swap either.. To me, there should be someone on the other side of the exchange. No one swaps into her teenage body. Again, basically semantics, but this was a genre that was important to me before I accepted myself.
Obi-Wanma is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 06:23 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,541
Received 3,102 Likes on 2,258 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Jennifer Garner had another Netflix family comedy called Yes Day a few years ago that I don't think anybody watched. Especially here.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 07:42 PM
  #11  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,758
Likes: 0
Received 4,141 Likes on 2,806 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
It had Jenna Ortega. I watched that one.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 07:50 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 80,607
Received 1,276 Likes on 866 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Originally Posted by DJariya
Jennifer Garner had another Netflix family comedy called Yes Day a few years ago that I don't think anybody watched. Especially here.
I watched it with my kids. It was entertaining.
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-23, 10:25 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 16,745
Received 726 Likes on 512 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Having both parents swap bodies with both kids = original idea.

My idea: a female firefighter tries to thwart terrorists who take hostages during a Thanksgiving Party at the Empire State building.

Someone in Hollywood hire me!
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-03-23, 01:27 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Inhumans99's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Fremont, CA
Posts: 4,726
Received 242 Likes on 205 Posts
Re: Family Switch (2023, D: McG) S: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms
Originally Posted by fujishig
I think she makes bank with her Once Upon a Farm baby food company, and I'm sure being the face of Capital One and Neutrogina helps out as well (kinda like Jessica Alba and Honest Company)
First, to answer Djariya's question a few posts below your post, as one other poster has already noted the film was watched by folks on this thread, but it was not the type of film that was ever going to elicit a lot of chatter. It was a harmless film, not particularly bad or good and I did watch because I liked the cast.

Next, yes....she is making major bank with her commercials, which I still see airing to this day.

Heck, the one-time commercial for Chevrolet that my sister and niece starred in was enough to put some serious cash into their accounts. I think my sister and her daughter took home a combined 50-60 thousand just for that one commercial. Granted, it aired in movie theaters right before Infinity War (which I am sure increased the residuals payout), but wowzers, someone like Jennifer Garner with her TV, Film, business, and commercial appearances, talk about earning a great living.

I just did a Jennifer Garner Net Worth Google search, and the results say that she is probably worth about 80 million(!) today due to all the ventures she is engaged in (and some earnings from a divorce also helped her out financially). That explains why she seems pretty content with her life right now and is not frantically on the hunt for that role that will make her a household name again, because she kind-of already is a household name.
Last edited by Inhumans99; 11-03-23 at 04:08 PM.
Inhumans99 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Milli Vanilli -- Documentary movie -- October 24, 2023 on Paramount +

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.