Agent Recon (2024, W/D: Derek Ting) -- S: Chuck Norris, Marc Singer
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,505
Received 3,088 Likes on 2,250 Posts
Agent Recon (2024, W/D: Derek Ting) -- S: Chuck Norris, Marc Singer
EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has completed production on the military action/sci-fi film Agent Recon, featuring legendary martial arts expert and action hero Chuck Norris and will launch sales at the American Film Market, with Millennium Media selling foreign territories.
Sci-fi icon Marc Singer (Beastmaster, V) and Derek Ting (Agent Revelation), who also writes and directs, unite with Norris to tackle two kinetic genres.
Quiver plans to release the film in North America in 2024.
Alastair (Norris), the commander of a covert Earth security task force, calls upon super-powered rookie Jim (Ting) to go on a mission led by battle-hardened Colonel Green (Singer) and his seasoned marines to track a mysterious energy disturbance at a base in New Mexico suspected of experimenting on alien technology. When the team encounters an unknown being of not only extraordinary strength and speed, but also the ability to control mindless warriors, the trio must fight through unstoppable hordes to uncover the truth behind the hostile alien fortress and prevent humanitys demise.Ting notes that with Earths greatest heroes Chuck Norris and Marc Singer literally gearing up for this, I knew we had to make sure fans experience epic fun. My stunt team pushed the boundaries of my vision for clear grounded action elevated with motivated storytelling, and we had Chucks son Dakota come on board to choreograph all of his fathers fight sequences. Moreover, we filmed on the cinematic ARRI Alexa cameras at Hollywoods most breathtaking sets and landscapes and finished it off with cutting-edge visual effects, an invigorating score, and heart-pumping sound effects.
We have been looking for an opportunity to work with the legendary Chuck Norris where he could show off his still exceptional fighting skills, said Quiver Distribution co-presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. We were thrilled when he immediately joined the film after reading Derek Tings script, and we cant wait for his many fans to see him back in action.
We couldnt be more excited to team up with our friends at Quiver on Agent Recon, said Millenniums JJ Nugent. Chuck Norris is one of the worlds biggest action legends and we know that audiences will be just as excited as we are to see him back on the big screen for the first time since Expendables 2.
Producers are Ting and Joyce Yung for Random Art Workshop (RAW) Films. Executive producers are Meyerowitz, Sackman, Larry Greenberg and Judah Klatzer for Quiver and Matthew Helderman, Grady Craig, and Luke Taylor for Buffalo 8 and BondIt Media Capital.
Sci-fi icon Marc Singer (Beastmaster, V) and Derek Ting (Agent Revelation), who also writes and directs, unite with Norris to tackle two kinetic genres.
Quiver plans to release the film in North America in 2024.
Alastair (Norris), the commander of a covert Earth security task force, calls upon super-powered rookie Jim (Ting) to go on a mission led by battle-hardened Colonel Green (Singer) and his seasoned marines to track a mysterious energy disturbance at a base in New Mexico suspected of experimenting on alien technology. When the team encounters an unknown being of not only extraordinary strength and speed, but also the ability to control mindless warriors, the trio must fight through unstoppable hordes to uncover the truth behind the hostile alien fortress and prevent humanitys demise.Ting notes that with Earths greatest heroes Chuck Norris and Marc Singer literally gearing up for this, I knew we had to make sure fans experience epic fun. My stunt team pushed the boundaries of my vision for clear grounded action elevated with motivated storytelling, and we had Chucks son Dakota come on board to choreograph all of his fathers fight sequences. Moreover, we filmed on the cinematic ARRI Alexa cameras at Hollywoods most breathtaking sets and landscapes and finished it off with cutting-edge visual effects, an invigorating score, and heart-pumping sound effects.
We have been looking for an opportunity to work with the legendary Chuck Norris where he could show off his still exceptional fighting skills, said Quiver Distribution co-presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. We were thrilled when he immediately joined the film after reading Derek Tings script, and we cant wait for his many fans to see him back in action.
We couldnt be more excited to team up with our friends at Quiver on Agent Recon, said Millenniums JJ Nugent. Chuck Norris is one of the worlds biggest action legends and we know that audiences will be just as excited as we are to see him back on the big screen for the first time since Expendables 2.
Producers are Ting and Joyce Yung for Random Art Workshop (RAW) Films. Executive producers are Meyerowitz, Sackman, Larry Greenberg and Judah Klatzer for Quiver and Matthew Helderman, Grady Craig, and Luke Taylor for Buffalo 8 and BondIt Media Capital.
This is Norris' 1st movie since Expendables 2. Pretty obvious this is going to be straight to video.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off