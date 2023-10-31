Agent Recon (2024, W/D: Derek Ting) -- S: Chuck Norris, Marc Singer

Quote:

Alastair (Norris), the commander of a covert Earth security task force, calls upon super-powered rookie Jim (Ting) to go on a mission led by battle-hardened Colonel Green (Singer) and his seasoned marines to track a mysterious energy disturbance at a base in New Mexico suspected of experimenting on alien technology. When the team encounters an unknown being of not only extraordinary strength and speed, but also the ability to control mindless warriors, the trio must fight through unstoppable hordes to uncover the truth behind the hostile alien fortress and prevent humanitys demise.

Producers are Ting and Joyce Yung for Random Art Workshop (RAW) Films. Executive producers are Meyerowitz, Sackman, Larry Greenberg and Judah Klatzer for Quiver and Matthew Helderman, Grady Craig, and Luke Taylor for Buffalo 8 and BondIt Media Capital.



