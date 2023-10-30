Eden (D: Howard) S: Law, de Armas, Bruhl, Kirby, Sweeney

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Ron Howard is heading into production at the end of November on survival thriller Eden, which was previously named Origin Of Species.



Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby, who will next be seen starring in Ridley Scotts Napoleon opposite Joaquin Phoenix, and Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney have joined the previously announced Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Daniel Bruhl. The two actresses replace Alicia Vikander and Daisy Edgar-Jones.



Also joining the buzzy project is composing maestro Hans Zimmer, marking the tenth collaboration between the two Oscar winners, which began back in 91 with Backdraft.



Based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos, the movie charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness.



Howard has wanted to tell the story for 15 years, ever since he first visited the Galapagos Island where the real-life events took place. Just before the pandemic he teamed up with writer Noah Pink (Tetris) to tell the story. Imagine began developing the script from Howards own story pages hed been building on over the years.



Producing are Imagine Entertainments Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder; AGC Studios Stuart Ford; and Bill Connor and Patrick Newall. AGC will continue international sales at this weeks AFM and co-reps domestic with CAA Media Finance.



According to the producers, the film explores the human condition in ways that are unexpected, absurd, humorous, sexy, but above all thrilling and deeply suspenseful.



Production will take place in Queensland, Australia with a small unit filming in the Galapagos. Howards last film, the Thai cave rescue thriller Thirteen Lives, was also filmed in Queensland.



Co-financing the project are Stuart Fords AGC Studios, Library Pictures International and Elevate Production Finance.



Sweeney is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller. Kirby is represented by CAA and Hamilton Hodell and Gregory Slewett at Ziffren Brittenham, and managed by Linden Entertainment.