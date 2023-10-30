They Follow (It Follows 2) (D: Mitchell) S: Monroe

Quote:

David Robert Mitchell and Maika Monroe are reuniting on “They Follow,” a sequel to the 2014 cult horror hit, “It Follows.” Neon, the Oscar-winning studio behind “Parasite,” will co-produce the movie and release it domestically. The studio will introduce it to international buyers at this year’s American Film Market. Principal photography is set for 2024.



Mitchell returns as both writer and director for the sequel. Monroe will reprise her lead role of Jay Height from “It Follows.” The sequel reunites the filmmaking team with Neon CEO Tom Quinn. The indie executive’s previous company, Radius, released “It Follows” in theaters, where it grossed an impressive $15 million domestically on a shoe-string budget.



Good Fear Content will co-produce with Neon. Mitchell serves as a producer with Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content, along with the original producers of “It Follows,” David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green and Laura Smith.



Mitchell’s first film was the coming-of-age drama “The Myth of the American Sleepover.” In 2018, he wrote, produced and directed “Under the Silver Lake,” a darkly comic mystery that starred Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough. It debuted at Cannes. He is currently in development on a Warner Bros. and Bad Robot project with Anne Hathaway that is untitled.



Monroe recently wrapped production on Oz Perkins’ “Longlegs,” which co-stars Nicolas Cage. Neon will release that film in 2024. She previously featured in Neil Jordan’s “Greta,” as well as appeared in “Honey Boy” and “Hot Summer Nights.”



Neon’s upcoming releases include Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” which stars Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, and Alice Rohrwacher’s “La Chimera,” which features Josh O’Connor. It recently released the Palme d’Or winner Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” which is expected to be an Oscars contender.



CAA Media Finance brokered the “They Follow” deal with Neon. Mitchell is represented by CAA, Good Fear Content and David Fox at Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light. Monroe is represented by WME and Entertainment360. The producers are represented by Hayden Godlblatt of FKKS, Allison Binder of GGSSC and Michael Weiss of Concentric Law.