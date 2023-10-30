Sicario 3 - news, rumors

Sicario 3 is in the works and producers hope to bring back Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro. Benicio Del Toro is the most involved with Sicario 3 at the moment, but the main trio is excited about the story. Aligning the shooting schedules of the three main stars may be a challenge, particularly for Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin. For Sicario fans, just discovering that a Sicario 3 is in the works would be good enough news, but franchise producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill had more to add as they spoke to Collider to promote their Netflix film Reptile in a new interview. The duo revealed that they plan to bring Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), and Benicio Del Toro (Reptile) back. Blunt's return is especially more interesting since her character was nowhere to be seen in Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Smith and Luckinbill revealed to our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that, at the moment, Del Toro is the one who's most involved with Sicario 3 because they spent quite a bit of time talking about it while working on Reptile. However, this doesn't mean that Blunt and Brolin are kept out of the loop. Smith confirmed that the main trio is on board and they all want to return to wrap this section of the story: "Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily, and Josh, and we’ve got a great story to tell...Benicio, by nature of just working with us most recently, has been probably the closest to it at the moment. But we're keeping all the talent informed. They've stayed close to it. Like Trent said, the strike has just slowed us down a bit on this last draft, but I think everybody is very excited. Everyone sort of knows the framework of the story and is very excited to, hopefully, get our shooting draft in order very soon." One thing that could be a problem with Sicario 3 is aligning the shooting schedules of its three main stars. Blunt is a blockbuster regular, which means it could be difficult to squeeze in Sicario 3. Brolin is the lead on the Apple TV+ series Outer Range, which also takes quite a bit of his time. However, if the trio is involved and willing to return, chances are the production team will find a way to make it work. That said, the actors' strike is still ongoing, which means that the cameras certainly won't start rolling until SAG-AFTRA manages to reach a fair deal with the AMPTP.

The producers of Sicario 3 have not yet determined who will direct the film, but they assure that the best people will be involved in its production.



Taylor Sheridan, who was involved in the first Sicario film, is currently busy with the Yellowstone universe and may not have the time to direct or write for Sicario 3, but is involved as a partner as is Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie.



The script for Sicario 3 is almost complete.



Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two). Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone universe). Stefano Sollima (Without Remorse). These are just three names that have made the Sicario film series what it is, with its two entries — and especially the first — widely acclaimed by critics all over the world. For Sicario 3, it seems like the franchise will go bigger. Or at least that's what the names involved in the production suggest. During an interview with Collider to promote their new movie Reptile, producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill talked to Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub and commented on who might take the reins of the Sicario franchise.



One thing that Smith and Luckinbill made clear is that it's still early to tell who's going to sit on the director's chair. In fact, the plot of Sicario 3 is still kept under wraps — since the script is close to finished, but they didn't disclose who's writing it. However, when it comes to the names involved in some capacity with the sequel, it's safe to say that Sicario 3 will have the best people looking over it, starting with Mission: Impossible director and writer Christopher McQuarrie, as Smith comments:



"But we don't know who's going to direct yet. It’s all gonna be about timing. We've got obviously a wealth of great partners on it, everybody from Taylor Sheridan to Chris McQuarrie as a partner on it, but it'll all be about the timing and what aligns with everyone's schedule."



Christopher McQuarrie’s name has not been previously linked to the Sicario sequel. Obviously, he’s quite busy with the next Mission: Impossible movie, but if the production is willing to wait, he’d be an amazing choice for writing and directing the third Sicario movie.



The duo of producers also commented on how Taylor Sheridan has come such a long way since the first Sicario premiered in 2015. The Academy Award nominee is now also an accomplished director, but the main problem (schedule-wise) is that he's got his hands full with the Yellowstone universe, which has spawned several spin-offs and is about to get a follow-up series starring Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar).



Luckinbill commented that, as close as Sheridan is to the Sicario franchise, the issue is that he's just too busy right now. However, the producer guaranteed that Sheridan stays close to the project and offers input on it. If the stars align, he may even end up writing again:



"He is so busy, and he stays close to it, and will obviously have input, too. Then it's just a question of when we get schedules lined up and all of that starting to have real conversations to see who's available and who wants to do it. So certainly, I think everybody that's ever been involved with this has stayed really close and has stayed fans of it. So, we'll just push forward and see what lines up and who lines up in our window."