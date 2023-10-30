Quiz Lady (2023, D: Yu) S: Awkwafina, Sandra Oh

Quote:

Streaming November 3 on Hulu.



In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mothers gambling debts. When Annes beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion. The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen DAngelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen DAngelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers.