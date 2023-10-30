Quiz Lady (2023, D: Yu) S: Awkwafina, Sandra Oh
Quiz Lady (2023, D: Yu) S: Awkwafina, Sandra Oh
Streaming November 3 on Hulu.
In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mothers gambling debts. When Annes beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion. The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell, is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen DAngelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen DAngelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers.
