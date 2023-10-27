Night of the Hunted (2023, D: Khalfoun) -- S: Camille Rowe -- P: Alexandre Aja -- Shudder Original
Night of the Hunted (2023, D: Khalfoun) -- S: Camille Rowe -- P: Alexandre Aja -- Shudder Original
In the dead of night, a remote gas station turns into a battleground of wits and wills. Can one woman outsmart a hidden sniper with a secret vendetta? Night of the Hunted starts streaming October 20th on Shudder.
Anyone heard of this movie? It just dropped on Shudder/AMC+ last week. I was downloading some movies for my iPad before my plane ride to Japan earlier this week and came across this on AMC+
It's a really low budget movie, but I thought this was quite good and tense. Very effective setting up a dark and tense atmosphere. Unknown sniper attacking a young woman and her companion in a desolate gas station at night.
I was pretty riveted the entire 95 minutes. The lead of this movie is pretty unknown looking at her IMDB, but she did a good job. Of course there is a little personal life BS as part of the character, but overall I thought it was a worthy watch. Felt like a throw back to early 2000s horror.
Re: Night of the Hunted (2023, D: Khalfoun) -- S: Camille Rowe -- P: Alexandre Aja -- Shudder Original
Note: I just realized the timing of this movie might be a little awkward with the recent news in Maine. If you find this type of subject matter uncomfortable or sensitive, then maybe this movie is not for you right now.
