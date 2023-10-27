Trigger Warning site- Does the Dog Die?

Had to share this here- you can look up movies and see if they have anything that might be upsetting. Main thing of course is if a dog dies in the movie but theres tons of other stuff such as a character leaving without saying goodbye. As someone whos hardly ever offended (as a cat lover I recently saw something that had what appeared to be a real dead cat, likely already there and found by the filmmakers who then decided to include it, I certainly didnt appreciate that but it didnt make me stop watching or be scarred from seeing it) this stuff amuses me.



Http://www.doesthedogdie.com is the site. Have fun.

