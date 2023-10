Trigger Warning site- “Does the Dog Die?”

Had to share this here- you can look up movies and see if they have anything that might be upsetting. Main thing of course is if a dog dies in the movie but there’s tons of other stuff such as a character leaving without saying goodbye. As someone who’s hardly ever offended (as a cat lover I recently saw something that had what appeared to be a real dead cat, likely already there and found by the filmmakers who then decided to include it, I certainly didn’t appreciate that but it didn’t make me stop watching or be “scarred” from seeing it) this stuff amuses me.



Http://www.doesthedogdie.com is the site. Have fun.