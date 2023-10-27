Trigger Warning site- Does the Dog Die?
Trigger Warning site- Does the Dog Die?
Had to share this here- you can look up movies and see if they have anything that might be upsetting. Main thing of course is if a dog dies in the movie but theres tons of other stuff such as a character leaving without saying goodbye. As someone whos hardly ever offended (as a cat lover I recently saw something that had what appeared to be a real dead cat, likely already there and found by the filmmakers who then decided to include it, I certainly didnt appreciate that but it didnt make me stop watching or be scarred from seeing it) this stuff amuses me.
Http://www.doesthedogdie.com is the site. Have fun.
Re: Trigger Warning site- Does the Dog Die?
My sister is Autistic and a big movie lover but she looks up every movie she watches on this in case a dog dies, I asked her why once because she doesn't even like dogs and she said so she can prepare for a heavy scene. I think it's a cool site for people who do have triggers or just don't want to see something like that at a particular time.
