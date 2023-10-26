Finestkind (2023, W/D: Helgeland) S: Foster, Wallace, Ortega, Jones
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,689
Likes: 0
Received 4,124 Likes on 2,792 Posts
Finestkind (2023, W/D: Helgeland) S: Foster, Wallace, Ortega, Jones
Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Ben Foster & Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as adults over a fateful summer. Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes on primal stakes when desperate circumstances force the brothers to strike a deal with a violent Boston crime gang. Along the way, a young woman (Jenna Ortega) finds herself caught perilously in the middle. Sacrifices must be made and bonds between brothers, friends, lovers, and a father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his son are put to the ultimate test.
Stream Finestkind December 15 on Paramount+.
Stream Finestkind December 15 on Paramount+.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off