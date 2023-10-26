DVD Talk Forum

Finestkind (2023, W/D: Helgeland) S: Foster, Wallace, Ortega, Jones

Finestkind (2023, W/D: Helgeland) S: Foster, Wallace, Ortega, Jones


Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Ben Foster & Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as adults over a fateful summer. Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes on primal stakes when desperate circumstances force the brothers to strike a deal with a violent Boston crime gang. Along the way, a young woman (Jenna Ortega) finds herself caught perilously in the middle. Sacrifices must be made and bonds between brothers, friends, lovers, and a father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his son are put to the ultimate test.

Stream Finestkind December 15 on Paramount+.
This premiered at TIFF. Reviews were not good.
