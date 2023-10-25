DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

GEORGE A. ROMERO'S: Resident Evil Documentary (2024)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

GEORGE A. ROMERO'S: Resident Evil Documentary (2024)

   
Old 10-25-23, 09:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,420
Received 187 Likes on 164 Posts
GEORGE A. ROMERO'S: Resident Evil Documentary (2024)
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-26-23, 12:58 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,557
Received 425 Likes on 329 Posts
Re: GEORGE A. ROMERO'S: Resident Evil Documentary (2024)
I had Romero's script for the longest time (years, in fact) but never got around to reading it.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-26-23, 10:36 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 25,439
Received 314 Likes on 231 Posts
Re: GEORGE A. ROMERO'S: Resident Evil Documentary (2024)
I know quite a bit about this, and remember keeping up with it on comingsoon.net (yikes, memories). Mixed feelings on the whole series.

What I don't remember, is the transition from George Romero to Paul Anderson. The way I remember it, is the Romero news faded away for a year or two, and the trailer for Anderson's version appeared abruptly.

The Anderson movies never felt like Resident Evil, beyond the branding and premise. Anderson had Event Horizon in his filmography (along with Soldier) at the time. I can see why they gave him a try. His rushed pacing, coincidental plotting, and focus on set pieces (like the laser room) made for a pretty good movie. The science fiction fantasy in the sequels was fun.

The reboot was a good effort, but didn't feel like anything special. But I can appreciate it for trying to be like the video game. And then they went all young-adult with the Netflix series.

I'll watch.
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
RIP Richard Roundtree

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.