Re: GEORGE A. ROMERO'S: Resident Evil Documentary (2024)

I know quite a bit about this, and remember keeping up with it on comingsoon.net (yikes, memories). Mixed feelings on the whole series.



What I don't remember, is the transition from George Romero to Paul Anderson. The way I remember it, is the Romero news faded away for a year or two, and the trailer for Anderson's version appeared abruptly.



The Anderson movies never felt like Resident Evil, beyond the branding and premise. Anderson had Event Horizon in his filmography (along with Soldier) at the time. I can see why they gave him a try. His rushed pacing, coincidental plotting, and focus on set pieces (like the laser room) made for a pretty good movie. The science fiction fantasy in the sequels was fun.



The reboot was a good effort, but didn't feel like anything special. But I can appreciate it for trying to be like the video game. And then they went all young-adult with the Netflix series.



I'll watch.