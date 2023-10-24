Fingernails (2023, D: Nikou) S: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White
Fingernails (2023, D: Nikou) S: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White
If there was an innovative test that proved whether you and your partner were in love, would you take it? From director Christos Nikou comes Fingernails, a playful meditation on love starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White in select theaters and streaming November 3.
Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. Its been proven by a controversial new technology. Theres just one problem: Anna still isnt sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Rez Ahmed).
Fingernails is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director, writer and producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed Apples.
Fingernails is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, Fingernails is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainments Glen Basner, Milan Popelka and Alison Cohen, alongside Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.
