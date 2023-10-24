DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Fingernails (2023, D: Nikou) S: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Fingernails (2023, D: Nikou) S: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White

   
Old 10-24-23, 06:20 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,688
Likes: 0
Received 4,124 Likes on 2,792 Posts
Fingernails (2023, D: Nikou) S: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White


If there was an innovative test that proved whether you and your partner were in love, would you take it? From director Christos Nikou comes Fingernails, a playful meditation on love starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White  in select theaters and streaming November 3.

Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. Its been proven by a controversial new technology. Theres just one problem: Anna still isnt sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Rez Ahmed).

Fingernails is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director, writer and producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed Apples.

Fingernails is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, Fingernails is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainments Glen Basner, Milan Popelka and Alison Cohen, alongside Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/fingernails
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Leave the World Behind (2023, D: Esmail) S: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.