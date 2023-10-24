Fingernails (2023, D: Nikou) S: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White

Quote:

If there was an innovative test that proved whether you and your partner were in love, would you take it? From director Christos Nikou comes Fingernails, a playful meditation on love starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White  in select theaters and streaming November 3.



Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. Its been proven by a controversial new technology. Theres just one problem: Anna still isnt sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Rez Ahmed).



Fingernails is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director, writer and producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed Apples.



Fingernails is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, Fingernails is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainments Glen Basner, Milan Popelka and Alison Cohen, alongside Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.