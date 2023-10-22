DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Actors who could've, should've but didn't...

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Actors who could've, should've but didn't...

   
Old 10-22-23, 12:43 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 3,515
Received 176 Likes on 119 Posts
Actors who could've, should've but didn't...
Caught Star 80 on TCM yesterday which features Eric Roberts. Great role for him that got a lot of attention and should have launched him into another level of star. While he did pick up some good roles he just fizzled out after Runaway Train. He got mired in drug addiction for a long time coupled with his reputation for being difficult to work with. With nearly 700 credits to his name, it's mostly garbage.

I always thought he could have easily fit with Scorsese and become one of his "regulars" or had a really different career had he not gotten hooked on drugs and de-railed his career.

So, who else should have been bigger and better than they were able to?
SmackDaddy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Horror movie for Halloween

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.