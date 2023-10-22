Actors who could've, should've but didn't...
Caught Star 80 on TCM yesterday which features Eric Roberts. Great role for him that got a lot of attention and should have launched him into another level of star. While he did pick up some good roles he just fizzled out after Runaway Train. He got mired in drug addiction for a long time coupled with his reputation for being difficult to work with. With nearly 700 credits to his name, it's mostly garbage.
I always thought he could have easily fit with Scorsese and become one of his "regulars" or had a really different career had he not gotten hooked on drugs and de-railed his career.
So, who else should have been bigger and better than they were able to?
