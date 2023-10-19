DVD Talk Forum

Anyone But You (2023, D: Gluck) -- S: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell

Movie Talk

Anyone But You (2023, D: Gluck) -- S: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell

   
Anyone But You (2023, D: Gluck) -- S: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell



In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Directed by: Will Gluck

Story by: Ilana Wolpert Screenplay by: Ilana Wolpert and Will Gluck



Comes out December 22nd.

This is from the director of Friends with Benefits and Easy A

Most recently he directed the Peter Rabbit movies.
