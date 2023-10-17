Eileen (2023, D: Oldroyd) S: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,638
Likes: 0
Received 4,107 Likes on 2,779 Posts
Eileen (2023, D: Oldroyd) S: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham
Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.
A Film by William Oldroyd
Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Owen Teague
A Film by William Oldroyd
Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Owen Teague
Festival reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/eileen
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 23,354
Received 174 Likes on 132 Posts
re: Eileen (2023, D: Oldroyd) S: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham
McKenize seems to be establishing herself as a genre specialist like Mary Elizabeth-Winstead.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off