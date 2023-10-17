DVD Talk Forum

Eileen (2023, D: Oldroyd) S: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham


Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret  throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

A Film by William Oldroyd
Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Owen Teague
Premiered at Sundance.

Festival reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/eileen
McKenize seems to be establishing herself as a genre specialist like Mary Elizabeth-Winstead.
Anne looking even better than usual with that blonde hair
