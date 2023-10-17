The Zone of Interest (2023, W/D: Jonathan Glazer) S: Hüller, Friedel

Quote:

From writer/director Jonathan Glazer and starring Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, and Ralph Herforth. THE ZONE OF INTEREST  Coming Soon.



RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon

DIRECTOR: Jonathan Glazer

CAST: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Ralph Herforth



The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.