The Zone of Interest (2023, W/D: Jonathan Glazer) S: Hüller, Friedel

The Zone of Interest (2023, W/D: Jonathan Glazer) S: Hüller, Friedel

   
The Zone of Interest (2023, W/D: Jonathan Glazer) S: Hüller, Friedel


From writer/director Jonathan Glazer and starring Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, and Ralph Herforth. THE ZONE OF INTEREST  Coming Soon.

RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon
DIRECTOR: Jonathan Glazer
CAST: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Ralph Herforth

The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.
Glazer's first film in 10 years... since Under The Skin!

This has been playing at festivals to great reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_zone_of_interest
Re: The Zone of Interest (2023, W/D: Jonathan Glazer) S: Hüller, Friedel
Looking forward to this one I thought I read there were some walkouts or people VERY upset at the subject matter. Should be a fun time!

Glazers done a short film or two in the meantime.
